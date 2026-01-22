91 scholar transport drivers nabbed in Limpopo for permit violations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo law enforcement has arrested 91 scholar transport drivers since the opening of schools last week.

Most of the vehicles that were stopped by transport department officials were found without the required permits for scholar transport drivers; some didn’t meet roadworthiness requirements and the safety regulations governing the transportation of learners.

As part of their targeted operation, the department impounded 28 vehicles in Mankweng on Thursday morning. These included 13 seven-seater cars, 11 Toyota Quantums and one bakkie.

“We started last Thursday in the Capricorn district, and we were able to impound 24 vehicles for failure to comply with the law. We targeted vehicles transporting learners to Northern Academy and Flora Park Comprehensive,” said department spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala.

“They did not have the operating permit. On Friday, we went to the Waterberg district in Mokopane, where we impounded 28 scholar transport vehicles. Yesterday, here in Polokwane in Ladanna, we found and impounded 11 vehicles that were operating without the required permit,” said Taueatsoala.

The officials also stopped a seven-seater car overloaded with 27 pupils on Wednesday. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. He allegedly hitchhiked to Gauteng.

“The operation will continue throughout. The MEC has instructed that it must happen throughout. The aim is not to punish but to generate a conversation to determine what actions are necessary because some are claiming they don’t know that they need to have permits, especially the seven-seater drivers,” he said.

He said in the last three months about 100 scholar transport operators who have seven-seaters went to the Capricorn district offices to request application forms. However, only eight came to submit the forms for consideration by the board.

“This shows that they just come to enquire and never return, and they will cry foul that we are not assisting them. The MEC has committed herself to convene a province-wide roadshow to meet scholar transport operators. She will also invite SGB representatives and school principals to be part of the meetings,” said Taueatsoala.

He said in the Vhembe district, they are aware that it’s rife for scholar transport operators to use Hyundai trucks and bakkies, which are totally illegal for transporting kids.

