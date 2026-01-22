Almost 500 Limpopo schools closed due to flood damage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two men walking across flooded water with two crates of beer.

The Limpopo department of education said on Wednesday nearly 500 schools remained closed in the province due to severe damage to school infrastructure and roads.

Heavy rains and floods submerged roads and destroyed bridges across the Mopani, Vhembe and Sekhukhune districts.

On Tuesday education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya visited flood-affected schools in Tzaneen to assess the damage caused to infrastructure.

“We continue to say safety of pupils comes first but the curriculum has to happen. In schools where there is no damage we want education to continue. We are crisscrossing the province to assess the damage,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya.

In Mopani East education district, 91 schools are closed due to the floods that have left a trail of destruction. Mopani West had 15 schools that were not open on Tuesday. In Vhembe West 164 schools are not open, while in Vhembe East 170 schools did not open because of severely damaged roads.

In Sekhukhune East, schools did not open on Tuesday. While some schools opened in Thohoyandou on Tuesday, some pupils will start school next Monday or later.

Matangari Primary School principal Thifhelimbilu Ravhuanzwo said more than 400 pupils could not begin classes on Tuesday and nine teachers did not report for work due to damaged roads.

“I am happy that 600 pupils managed to come to school today. We are expecting 1,025 leaners this year at the school. With teachers, only 16 out of 25 managed to get to work. Those who stay far away could not come to school due to road conditions,” said Ravhuanzwo.

Mashudu Mathoho, a parent who has a child in grade 6 at Matangari, said she thinks it is unfair that schools are open while rain has not stopped.

“My daughter did not [go to] school today. The scholar driver we use said the roads are impassable, and part of the road from Tshiombo is washed away. I think it is a rushed decision for other pupils to start learning while our kids are sitting at home.”

