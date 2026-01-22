Death toll from Vaal school transport crash rises to 14

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thursday's accident on the Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark has claimed the lives of 14 scholars.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Mavela Masondo said two pupils died in the early hours of Thursday.

Masondo said the charges against the driver would now rise as a result.

“The 22-year-old scholar transport driver is now facing 14 counts of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving after two more learners died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday January 22,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.

Allegations are that the driver had attempted to overtake another vehicle while ferrying the pupils to school but failed to notice an oncoming truck in the opposite lane. The two vehicles collided.

Another scholar transport driver was arrested on Thursday in Lenasia after being found transporting an overloaded vehicle during an inspection led by transport minister Barbara Creecy.