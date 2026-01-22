News

WATCH | Driver in court on murder charges as scholar transport crash death toll rises to 14

Gugulethu Mashinini

Gugulethu Mashinini

Ayanda Dludla, the driver who is alleged to have caused the accident that claimed 14 lives on Monday. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The 22-year-old driver involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash which claimed the lives of 14 school pupils appeared in court on Thursday.

Ayanda Dludla was charged with murder, attempted murder, driving without a valid permit and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Two pupils injured in Monday’s crash died in hospital in the early hours on Thursday, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

The scholar transport vehicle collided head-on with a truck on Monday. The pupils who died were in grades 1 to 11.

Dludla was arrested on a charge of culpable homicide but this was changed to murder when he appeared in court.

He was driving a scholar transport vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway, transporting 16 pupils, when he collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

National Proscuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Dludla elected not to be released on bail.

The matter was postponed to March 5 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE


