News

KZN education department confirms all pupils have been placed in classes

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has confirmed that all pupils have found schools for the 2026 academic year. File image. (Antonio Muchave)

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says all pupils have been successfully placed in classes for the 2026 academic year.

This included all admissions, placements and transfers.

“We can boldly confirm that all learners in KwaZulu-Natal have been admitted in accordance with their democratic right to education,” the department said.

We can boldly confirm that all learners in KwaZulu-Natal have been admitted in accordance with their democratic right to education

—  The department

The department said it had acted swiftly and engaged in constructive dialogue with stakeholders to ensure that all pupils were placed, including those who applied late or relocated.

“These interventions were guided by the department’s constitutional and legal mandate to ensure access to education for every learner,” it said.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | ‘Messy’ new stadium ticketing system leaves fans frustrated

2

Busakwe targets SA lightweight title

3

MSIZI MYEZA | SA urban planners must transform the local landscape

4

McBride claims crime intelligence ‘infiltrated’ Ipid

5

SOWETAN | Displaced people deserve state protection

Related Articles