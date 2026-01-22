KZN education department confirms all pupils have been placed in classes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has confirmed that all pupils have found schools for the 2026 academic year. File image.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says all pupils have been successfully placed in classes for the 2026 academic year.

This included all admissions, placements and transfers.

“We can boldly confirm that all learners in KwaZulu-Natal have been admitted in accordance with their democratic right to education,” the department said.

The department said it had acted swiftly and engaged in constructive dialogue with stakeholders to ensure that all pupils were placed, including those who applied late or relocated.

“These interventions were guided by the department’s constitutional and legal mandate to ensure access to education for every learner,” it said.

TimesLIVE