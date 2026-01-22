Pastor and gospel singer Jonas Masotla in court on charge of assaulting wife

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A well-known gospel singer who is also a pastor appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Thursday after allegedly assaulting his wife.

Spokesperson for the national prosecuting authority Lumka Mahanjana confirmed to Sowetan that Jonas Masotla, well known for the single Thixo Bawo, appeared in court on Thursday to face a charge of assault with the intention to cause grievously bodily harm.

According to the charge sheet, Masotla punched his wife several times in Silverton. He was arrested on January 17 and has been in custody since.

On the day of his arrest, Masotla took to Facebook and wrote: “The fasting was was so painful this year I knew something was about to give but I honestly never experienced him to isolate me Lord have mercy.”

He made his first appearance on Monday and applied for bail on Thursday.

The state opposed bail. However, Masotla was granted R2,000 bail. He is expected back in court on February 6.

