The DJs / Major League DJs donate stationery to Meadowlands school

For the first time in its 70-year history, the Meadowlands Secondary School’s matric class achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2025 exams — and they celebrated that achievement in style yesterday.

The Soweto school’s 1,004 pupils were the beneficiaries of back-to-school stationery from musical duo the Major League DJs, twins Banele and Bandile Mbere, in partnership with Shoprite and Lucky Star.

Learners were thrilled to see the DJs, who encouraged them to concentrate on their studies and finish school before they treated the excited pupils to a performance on the turntables.

“Be very intentional about what you want to do after school,” Bandile told the pupils.

“Even if you don’t have a plan right now, the plan will come. And even if you don’t figure it out now, you’re always going to figure it out.”

Bandile told them that everyone has a purpose and while some find it early, others only find it later in life.

“Some people make money earlier than others. Don’t think you can’t make money,” he said.

Don’t worry about your backgrounds ... just educate yourself and you can make it out there. — Bandile Mbere

“Don’t worry about your backgrounds, but worry about where you want to go. Just educate yourself and you can make it out there.”

The brothers upped the ante when they decided to hold an impromptu dance competition, which was accompanied by loud, excited screams. The three winners each received R600.

Nomsa Khethwa, the school’s principal, said the stationery donation will go a long way in helping the learners who come from poor families in Soweto.

“This is a no-fee school, which means these children come from very poor families,” she said.

“I have been to some of their homes and the living conditions are not good at all.

“With all that the school achieved — 88 bachelor passes, 29 diplomas and only five higher certificate passes — we are very grateful for the donation. The children are very happy and some of them have already told me they will try their best not to disappoint us this year and keep the pass rate at 100%,” Khethwa said.

Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group, said many schools across SA — particularly those in low-income communities — continue to face significant challenges in acquiring enough stationery and learning materials to meet the needs of all learners.

“We believe that strong collaboration between private and public role players is essential to nurturing the next generation of leaders,” Raghubir said.

“By equipping children with the resources they need to learn, we support their development and help unlock their potential.”

Khethwa said the school would appreciate it if more companies came forward to help.

“We have a guard house which needs to be fixed, a sports field that needs to be fixed... everything needs to be fixed. We also don’t have electricity in the school, which is a big issue,” she said.