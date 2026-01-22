Vosloorus scholar transport goes up in flames due to electrical fault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two pupils aged 6 and 10 and their driver survive as scholar transport goes up in flames on Thursday morning.

A Gauteng scholar transport vehicle taking two children to school burst into flames in Voslorous ext 7, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday morning.

Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) has said no injuries or deaths were recorded, as the driver and two passengers managed to get out, although they were traumatised.

DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi said firefighters received a call just after 6am about a vehicle on fire on Inyetsane Street.

“On arrival, the flames had consumed the vehicle and fortunately, both children and the driver successfully escaped with no injuries. ”

Ntladi said it was believed the fire was started by an electrical fault in the engine compartment.

The incident happened as the nation is reeling from a scholar transport accident this week that claimed the lives of 14 pupils in Vaal.

