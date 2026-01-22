News

WATCH | 14 pupils dead, driver faces murder charges

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Murder, attempted murder, driving without a valid permit and operating an unlicensed vehicle charges have been opened against Ayanda Dludla, the driver alleged to have caused the accident that claimed 14 lives. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has prima facie evidence to charge scholar transport driver Ayanda Dludla, 22, with 14 counts of murder instead of culpable homicide.

Dludla’s vehicle collided with a truck on the Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark, Vaal, on Monday, killing 14 pupils.

Police on Thursday said the death toll had increased from 12 to 14 after two pupils died in hospital.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “We have prima facie evidence to charge the accused with 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and reckless driving.”

She said investigations are ongoing and they are yet to take statements from some witnesses.

Dludla appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday morning and abandoned bail.

Sowetan


