WATCH LIVE | 22-year-old scholar transport driver appears in court

The 22-year-old scholar transport driver who was driving the vehicle in which 14 school pupils died in Vanderbijlpark on Monday is expected to appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
,
The 22-year-old scholar transport driver who was driving the vehicle in which 14 school pupils died in Vanderbijlpark on Monday is expected to appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
,
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.