WATCH | Scholar transport driver faces 14 murder charges, abandons bail

The scholar transport driver whose vehicle collided head-on with a truck, resulting in the deaths of 14 pupils, is facing 14 murder charges.
The number of deceased children went up after two more children died on Thursday morning.
The scholar transport driver, 22-year-old Ayanda Dludla, appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.
Scholar transport driver Ayanda Dludla, 22, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Thursday as authorities said the death toll following Monday's crash has increased to 14. He is facing 14 counts of murder, among other charges and has abandoned bail.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 22, 2026
He had initially been charged with 12 counts of culpable homicide. The charges were later changed to murder and two more deaths were added.
Dludla abandoned bail when he appeared in court.
He is facing an additional charge of reckless and negligent driving because his vehicle collided with a truck while he was trying to overtake vehicles on Monday while driving the children to school.
