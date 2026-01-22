‘We came as a family and all saw him die in front of us’: Agony after pupil’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of a Mpumalanga teenager killed at school say they had rushed to the scene with their young children, not understanding how serious the situation was, only for the children to be traumatised by the sight of their relative dying in front of them.

Kamogelo Matsepe, 19, a grade 11 pupil at Moetanalo Secondary School in Middelburg’s Mhluzi township, died after being stabbed by a fellow pupil on Tuesday, allegedly during an argument.

His aunt, Yandiswa Mize, said someone had called them and said Kamogelo could have been killed at school. As they did not have more information, they rushed to the school only to be traumatised by what they saw. Kamogelo, she said, could hardly breathe as he lay on the floor.

“It’s very sad that we came as a family and all saw him lying there trying to survive and die in front of our eyes.

“We had brought children too, and they all saw that, and we are all traumatised as we speak, including the children. Kamogelo was a golden child at home; there was laughter when he was around.

“He liked soccer, so each time he was not home, he would be playing his sport,” said Mize.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Jabu Ndubane said the information at their disposal was that pupils were on a break when three male pupils went to the back of the school premises.

“It is alleged that an argument ensued among them, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

“Preliminary information suggests that the victim, a grade 11 (pupil), was fatally stabbed. The suspect fled soon after the incident and was later arrested.

The 21-year-old suspect was expected in court on Thursday to face a murder charge.

Mize said they were happy that the police managed to apprehend the suspect after he had fled the scene.

“We felt better that the suspect has been arrested and hope justice is served,” she said.

Department of education MEC in Mpumalanga, Lindi Masina, visited the school and the family of the boy and also called for the community and parents to help fight bullying and gangsterism in schools.

“We are very shocked about this incident, and we send our deepest condolences to the family of the learner.”

She said previously pupils would be searched, but “unfortunately learners would find a way to bring weapons, and such incidents take place.

“We are calling for parents to not give up but keep on working with the department to make sure our schools are safe and children do not bring weapons to schools. That’s why I’m calling parents and communities to work together in fighting bullying at our schools and in fighting gangsterism; we cannot have children who come to the schools with weapons to fight battles they started somewhere, because here we are here to teach and learn.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident, stating that violence in educational institutions is not welcomed.

“As the police, we call (on) the community and the parents to work with us to make sure that we stop violence in learning institutions.

“Let schools that experience bullying and gangsterism inform their nearest police station commander so that we bring officers in what we call ‘adopt a cop in schools’ to deal with these matters,” said Mkhwanazi.

