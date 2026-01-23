NewsPREMIUM

Aids drug tender hit as two winning suppliers enter business rescue

Barrs and Innovata unable to meet obligations on multibillion-rand HIV medicine contracts

Tamar Kahn

Health & Science Correspondent

The public healthcare sector is under severe strain. State-run hospitals and clinics cannot cope with the number of patients they are required to treat.
Two of the pharmaceutical companies that won a slice of the health department’s latest Aids drug tender are in business rescue and have been unable to reliably supply the state.

Avacare Health subsidiaries Barrs and Innovata, which last year each won a share of the core contract to supply the three-in-one pill taken by most HIV patients, were placed in business rescue in December.

Companies go into business rescue when they are financially distressed and cannot pay their debts, in an attempt to restructure their operations and avoid liquidation.

Avacare and its subsidiaries did not notify the department of the business rescue proceedings, and neither Barrs nor Innovata have been able to meet their tender obligations, said health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

