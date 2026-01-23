Mbalula threatens action over ANC leadership talk after ‘Motsepe’ campaign T-shirts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

December 11, 2025. Former President Thabo Mbeki, former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe and ANC member Dr Patrice Motsepe during the closing address of the ANC 5th National General Council. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has sent a stern warning to party members to stop discussing the 2027 succession debate or associating with any campaign around it.

Mbalula has come out guns blazing, threatening disciplinary action, after videos emerged at the weekend showing “PM27″ T-shirts being printed — a campaign associated with billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

Although Motsepe has publicly said he will not be contesting for the ANC presidency, lobbyists have been hard at work running his potential campaign ahead of the party’s 2027 national elective conference.

The printing of the T-shirts appears to have angered Mbalula, who on Wednesday shot off a letter to ANC national executive committee (NEC) members, provincial secretaries, the party’s leagues and regions.

