Path cleared for auction of Mandela’s personal items

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The daughter of late former president Nelson Mandela has been given the go-ahead to auction some of her father's items

Assets including Nelson Mandela’s iconic floral shirt, a pen given to him by former US President George W Bush and a broken prison key found at Robben Island can now be auctioned after the latest unsuccessful attempt by the SA Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) to block the sale.

On Thursday, a full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), with four of the five judges concurring, ruled that the state had failed to prove the items in possession of Madiba’s eldest daughter and her father’s former prison warden, Christo Brand, were protected heritage resources.

Dr Makaziwe Mandela had aimed to auction the late former statesman’s personal items primarily to fund the construction of a memorial garden in Qunu, where her father grew up and is buried.

After losing out on the initial court action to indefinitely cancel the planned online auction by New York-based Guernsey Auction House, Sahra, the Robben Island Museum and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture turned to the SCA on appeal.

On Thursday, upholding the Pretoria High Court’s ruling, the appeal was dismissed with costs, with the ruling celebrated by Makaziwe’s predominantly Gqeberha-based legal team.

The court found that Makaziwe and Brand, in terms of the constitution, had the right not to be deprived of their property or how they wished to dispose of it.

Some of the more notable items owned by Makaziwe include a signed photograph taken at the Rivonia trial, an original charcoal drawing by Mandela, a US Mint President Mandela Coin, gifts from various former presidents, his fist sculpted in bronze, and his Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses.

The assets owned by Brand, who became friends with Mandela while at Robben Island, include a key found at Robben Island Prison and a signed copy of SA’s 1996 constitution.

According to the lengthy judgment, Sahra had failed to establish that the said items met the legal requirements to be classified as heritage objects under the National Heritage Resources Act (NHRA).

The appeal stemmed from an attempt by Sahra, the Robben Island Museum and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to prevent “The Nelson Mandela Auction” initially scheduled for January 2022.

Sahra had argued that anything connected to Madiba was deemed a heritage object and that it could impose restraints on the exportation and sale of any of these objects.

It also relied on the argument that these items were related to a significant historical figure and events.

However, the court ruled that the agency’s interpretation of the law was overly broad and created legal uncertainty.

“Sahra failed to establish that the assets owned by Dr Mandela and Mr Brand are heritage objects,” the judgment reads, adding that it was not enough to rely on general associations with Mandela without showing, item by item, why each object had cultural or historical significance as defined in law.

The court further stressed that the Heritage Act restricted the export of declared heritage objects, but did not prohibit the private ownership, sale or movement of such items within the country.

It also warned Sahra’s approach risked infringing on constitutional property rights without clear legal standards.

The SCA concluded that Sahra, as an organ of state with significant resources, had failed to properly plead and prove its case.

“The application was based largely on speculation,” the judgment reads.

After the judgment, Makaziwe said: “We are very happy about the outcome of this case.

“Notwithstanding that we had an amazing and experienced legal team in Wesley Hayes and advocate David Smith, who really understood the intricacies of the law as it pertains to what constitutes heritage assets.

“I feel that we have been vindicated in many ways.

“My responsibility and duty as Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter, as it always been, is to continue managing my father’s legacy and that is my only concern.”

Hayes said his team was “over the moon to have won this important matter”.

If Sahra chooses to appeal against the judgment, the only recourse now available is to petition the Constitutional Court.

The Herald