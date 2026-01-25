Chikunga calls on parents to vet scholar transport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister in the presidency for youth and people living with disability Sindiswa Chikunga. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Minister in the presidency for youth and people living with disability, has called on parents to vet scholar transport drivers.

Sindiswa Chikunga was speaking on Sunday in Sebokeng at the funeral of three of the 14 pupils who died when their scholar transport crashed with a truck on Monday.

The funeral was for Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinegar and Bokamoso Mokhobo. The other children were buried on Saturday.

“To all parents and guardians, today we teach a level call. Vet every driver, ask for licence and the requirements. If it feels unsafe, it is unsafe,” she said.

Chikunga also called upon taxi operators and owners, not to overload their vehicles.

“You carry futures. If your profit model requires cutting corners, then your model is inhuman.

“Upgrade or step aside. We will support good operators and drivers, and we will continue to remove bad ones from our roads,” she said.

Ayanda Dludla, the driver of the vehicle that was ferrying the children when it collided with a truck, appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate park where he is facing 14 counts of murder, three attempted murder and reckless driving.

He abandoned bail.

Chikunga also called on prosecutors to leave no stone unturned in getting justice for the deceased children.

“Gather every statement, reconstruct every second, weigh every bolt and break pad.

“If a crime were committed, prosecute without fear or favor. If systems fail, expose them to the sun. That is a part of healing. Accountability is part of restoration,” she said.