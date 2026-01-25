Grieving families bid farewell to young Vaal crash victims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Family and friends gather during the joint funeral service of learners Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinger and Bokamoso Mokhobo at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Ground in Sebokeng. It is reported that 14 learners died in Vanderbijlpark after the minibus they were travelling in collided with a truck. Video Veli Nhlapo

Bereaved families, fellow pupils and community members gathered at the Saul Tsotetsi Hall in Sebokeng on Sunday morning to bid farewell to three children, Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinger and Bokamoso Mokhobo.

The trio lost their lives in a fatal car crash on Monday when their scholar transport, driven by Ayanda Dludla, collided with a truck while attempting to overtake several vehicles on a narrow road.

Inside the Tsotetsi Hall, three caskets were placed in front of the grieving families, with emotions running high as tears flowed freely.

On the right side of the families, government officials including Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, the deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa and the MEC for education Matome Chiloane were among those in attendance to pledge their support to the families.

Opening the service, Sebokeng mayor Sipho Radebe said: “We are gathered under a dark cloud and deep pain, united by a tragic loss of the province.

“Today, we mourn not only the loss of life but also the loss of dreams, futures and the promise that these young souls carried.”