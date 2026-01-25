MMC goes to court for drunk driving, attacking traffic official

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 36-year-old MMC from the City of Matlosane in the North West is expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly driving drunk and attacking female officials.

A 36-year-old MMC from the City of Matlosane in the North West is expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly driving drunk, resisting arrest and attacking a traffic official.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Klerksdorp.

North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said the incident occurred at about 6:30am

He said traffic officers were busy with routine patrols on Leask Street when the MMC’s car approached.

“The female traffic official stopped and approached the driver who appeared to be under the influence of liquor.

“Furthermore, upon interviewing the suspect for his actions and informed of his arrest by the officials, he became aggressive and started to attack the female officials, it was then that male officials then tried to intervene and resistance escalated up until SAPS ware called and suspect was restrained,” said Tselanyane.

Tselenyane said the female official sustained an injury on her left hand.

It is also alleged that while on the way to the health facility to draw blood samples, the suspect hit and broke the window of the traffic vehicle.

“Suspect was eventually taken to Stilfontein Health Centre to draw blood and resistance continued and ultimately taken to SAPS Stilfontein and blood sample was ultimately taken from him,” he added.

In a video taken from the scene of the arrest, the MEC can be seen wearing only one flip flop, pushing the officers who were trying to put him in the car and saying, “I will never be arrested.”

Tselenyane said the MMC will face charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, assaulting a traffic official and malicious damage to property when he appears before the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Monday.