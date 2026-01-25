No rush to blacklist Edwin Sodi

Nearly three years after moving to blacklist controversial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, the City of Tshwane has failed to even deliver the notice barring his company from state work — citing the extraordinary excuse that it cannot find his address.
However, it took the Sunday Times just one WhatsApp message to find Sodi, who said: “Write whatever you want to write.”
The leader of the DA opposition in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, accused members of the metro administration — run by a coalition that includes the ANC and ActionSA — of deliberately trying to sabotage the blacklisting of Sodi.
