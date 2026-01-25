NewsPREMIUM

No rush to blacklist Edwin Sodi

Tshwane metro fails to deliver blacklisting notice because it ‘can’t find’ high-profile tenderpreneur

Sipho Masondo

Edwin Sodi celebrating his 50th birthday. supplied
Edwin Sodi celebrating his 50th birthday. The self-declared ANC benefactor’s companies have benefited from government contracts worth hundreds of millions. (supplied)

Nearly three years after moving to blacklist controversial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, the City of Tshwane has failed to even deliver the notice barring his company from state work — citing the extraordinary excuse that it cannot find his address.

However, it took the Sunday Times just one WhatsApp message to find Sodi, who said: “Write whatever you want to write.”

The leader of the DA opposition in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, accused members of the metro administration — run by a coalition that includes the ANC and ActionSA — of deliberately trying to sabotage the blacklisting of Sodi.

Read more.


