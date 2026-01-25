Poor planning, lack of land delay relief programmes for human settlements — minister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Poor planning and the lack of suitable land to relocate disaster victims are among the key factors delaying relief efforts under the human settlements emergency housing programme.

This is according to human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, who said there was an urgent need for a comprehensive national framework to mitigate the impact of climate-induced disasters.

Simelane was speaking following her visit to areas affected by recent flooding caused by prolonged heavy rains in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

She said municipalities needed to align their disaster response plans with the country’s growth trajectory.

She said proactive planning was critical to reducing the impact of natural disasters.

“We need to start planning collaboratively, plan for our growth, say where we are going and what happens during disasters,” Simelane said.

“We must be proactive and prepare land according to weather reports and projections.”

She added that municipalities must prioritise climate-resilient infrastructure and ensure communities are not excluded from relief efforts.

Mpumalanga MEC for cooperative governance, Speed Mashilo echoed the minister’s concerns, saying the province could not continue to act as though disasters were unforeseen, particularly when weather forecasters are able to predict rainfall patterns.

Mashilo said government and communities needed to work together to protect South Africans from harsh living conditions brought on by climate-induced disasters as well as delays in relief caused by unsafe or unsuitable land.

Simelane and Mashilo said they would also assess other human settlements grants allocated to the province to support the rebuilding of roads, sewer systems and stormwater drainage infrastructure damaged by flooding.