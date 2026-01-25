Sanco queries Floyd Brink’s ANC regional lekgotla appearance as a no-confidence motion filed against mayor Morero

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Johannesburg has expressed concern over the invitation of senior City of Johannesburg officials to address an ANC regional executive committee (REC) lekgotla held earlier this month in the Vaal.

The lekgotla, which reportedly took place from January 16 to 18, was attended by ANC officials, members and sympathisers, as well as individuals Sanco described as aligned to the EFF.

Sanco Johannesburg regional chairperson Brian Maruping said they were particularly troubled by the participation of unelected municipal officials, including city manager Floyd Brink, at what he described as a “strictly political” gathering.

“This decision reflects not merely poor judgement but what we view as a bureaucratic invasion, where unelected officials are elevated above the movement’s political authority,” Maruping said during a media briefing on Sunday.

“We are uncertain whether, in terms of the Municipal Public Finance Act, it is appropriate for an apolitical official to attend a political gathering of the ANC, particularly an REC lekgotla.”

The briefing was initially scheduled to take place at the ANC’s Connie Bapela House in Marshalltown, but Sanco said it was locked out of the venue and subsequently held the briefing at a hotel in Johannesburg.

Maruping said an REC induction is traditionally intended to clarify political direction, organisational discipline and leadership roles within the party and inviting administrative officials to speak at such a platform blurred the distinction between political leadership and municipal administration.

“To provide a platform to officials who then contradict or challenge political programmes represents confusion of authority,” Maruping said.

“In this instance, Sanco refers to remarks made by the city manager that were critical of the executive mayor’s initiatives.”

Maruping specifically referenced comments made about Dada Morero’s multidisciplinary intervention team, commonly referred to as the “bomb squad”.

The team was established to address crime, service delivery challenges and governance instability in Johannesburg.

According to Maruping, Sanco views criticism of the intervention team at an ANC meeting as inappropriate.

“This team includes experts, former mayors and officials from the National Treasury and other departments. From our perspective, criticism delivered in this context amounted to a political intervention rather than a technical one,” he said.

He added that Sanco believes the lekgotla had the effect of deepening tensions between Brink and Morero, rather than resolving them.

“These developments suggest a failure to provide political leadership in resolving administrative and political tensions, which ultimately affects service delivery,” Maruping said.

“The people of Johannesburg bear the consequences of these unresolved disputes.”

Sanco has called on the ANC’s provincial executive committee and national executive committee to intervene, arguing that the matter raises concerns ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Maruping also touched on the issue of a motion of no confidence recently tabled by Al Jama-ah against Morero, saying Sanco views it within a broader political context.

“The possibility that ANC councillors could align with opposition parties against their deployee raises serious questions about political coherence,” he said.

“This is a matter that requires urgent attention.”