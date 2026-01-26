ANC secures Ekurhuleni speaker position in surprise victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC has emerged victorious in the contestation for Ekurhuleni council speaker after uncertainty over its ability to clinch the position on Monday morning.

The party’s Dora Mlambo received support from the ANC and minority parties, attaining 91 votes, with the DA’s candidate Lucky Dinake in second place at 69 votes, with the help of the FF Plus.

The EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga received 31 votes.

Earlier, TimesLIVE reported that the DA’s Dinake was poised for the post after ongoing public tensions between it and its co-governing partner the ANC. However, in a surprise twist, the ANC’s Mlambo garnered the most votes through the kingmakers in council — the minority parties.

The ANC has 86 seats, while the DA is the second biggest party with 65 councillors. The EFF has 31 seats while ActionSA has 15.

Mlambo is no stranger to the metropolitan municipality, having previously served as the mayoral committee member for group corporate and shared services, as well as community services.

