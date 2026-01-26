Families, province remember young lives cut short in taxi crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Family and friends gather during the joint funeral service of learners Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinger and Bokamoso Mokhobo at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Ground in Sebokeng. It is reported that 14 learners died in Vanderbijlpark after the minibus they were travelling in collided with a truck. Video Veli Nhlapo

“We come here hurt, disappointed, disturbed, limping and our emotions drained.

‘Our country remains in mourning. As we gather here to bid farewell, we are determined to fix what we need to fix."

These were the words of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in Sebokeng yesterday at the funeral of three of the 14 pupils who died when their scholar transport collided with a truck last week Monday.

The three caskets, one covered with Spiderman towel, stood in front of bereaved families of Thato Moetji, Ofentse Vinegar and Bokamoso Mokhobo, who were inconsolable.

Everywhere inside the Saul Tsotetsi Hall, pupils who were in attendance could not stop crying, necessitating the frequent intervention of paramedics.

While paying tribute to the trio, Lesufi demanded urgent government intervention to make the scholar transport safe.

His words were echoed by minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga, who called on parents to vet scholar transport drivers and their vehicles.

“To all parents and guardians, today we teach a level call. Vet every driver, ask for licence and the requirements. If it feels unsafe, it is unsafe,” she said.

Sebokeng mayor Sipho Radebe, said the death of the children was also the loss of their dream. “We are gathered under a dark cloud and deep pain, united by a tragic loss to the province.

“Today, we mourn not only the loss of life but also the loss of dreams, futures and the promise that these young souls carried.”

Thato, who wanted to study abroad and become a doctor, was born on February 6 2009 at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria to Mathapelo Beauty Mcira and Samuel Mmanoko Moetji. She started her schooling at Sivuse Primary School in 2015, where she attended until 2021, and later continued her education at Hoerskool Vanderbijlpark, where she was completing her matric.

Her family described her as a bold and confident young girl, bubbly in spirit, full of life and unafraid to stand up for herself.

“Her presence brought warmth, laughter and strength to everyone around her. She had a way of lighting up a room and leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her,” read her eulogy.

Bokamoso, who had just started high school at Hoerskool Vanderbijlpark on the day she died, was born on November 15 2012 in Sebokeng, to the late Moahlodi Vincent Namane and Mmaki Josephine Mokhobo.

Last year, she was awarded a grade 7 certificate of progress, in recognition of her academic performance and her positive attitude towards learning.

In her eulogy, the family said she will be fondly remembered for her optimistic spirit, bubbly personality, and her deep love for dance.

“Though her life was short, her light shone brightly and will forever live on in our hearts.”

Ofentse, the youngest of the three, was born on September 11 2019 to Innocentia Rosalia and McGills Vinger.

He began his early education at Reitumetse Early Centre Crèche and Grade R, where he showed great curiosity, joy and a love for learning.

In his eulogy, the family said: “He was a bright and loving child whose warm smile brought happiness to everyone around him. Though his time with us was brief, the love he shared and the memories he created will remain forever in our hearts.”

Other victims were buried on Saturday.

Ayanda Dludla, the driver of the scholar transport that was taking the children to school, appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court last week where he faced 14 counts of murder, three attempted murder and reckless driving.

He chose to abandon bail and his matter was postponed to March 5.

Sowetan