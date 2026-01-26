Judge throws out ATM bomb suspect’s lawsuit against police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mpumalanga high court has blocked Senzo Gerald Mkhabela from suing the state for injuries he suffered and damage to his car during a police operation to prevent an ATM bombing in 2023.

A suspected ATM bomber’s attempt to sue the police ministry for R3.2m for damages incurred in a shootout failed after he and his girlfriend submitted contradictory evidence.

Last week the Mpumalanga high court blocked Senzo Gerald Mkhabela from suing the state for injuries he suffered and damage to his car during a police operation to prevent an ATM bombing at Matsulu shopping centre in Mbombela in 2023.

According to the judgment delivered by judge Thandi Nyambi, Mkhabela had claimed that he had stopped his car outside a guesthouse and was in the company of his girlfriend and a friend when someone unknown to him knocked on his side window.

Mkhabela claimed the person was armed with a gun and wearing a balaclava, which prompted him to speed off as he thought they were being hijacked. His car was shot several times and immobilised, and its occupants fled in different directions. One of the bullets injured him.

The gunshots came from the driver’s side of the motor vehicle. The [police] retaliated by shooting back into the vehicle. — Judge Thandi Nyambi

However, the police disputed this version.

They told the court that they were conducting an operation after a tip-off about a planned ATM bombing and that Mkhabela’s car — a Renault Tiber — fitted the description of one of the cars being used by the would-be robbers.

They claimed that Mkhabela and the occupants of another vehicle had been scouting the area near the shopping centre before they stopped outside the guesthouse.

In their defence, the police claimed they approached Mkhabela’s vehicle, and as soon as he saw them, he started firing shots at them.

“The gunshots came from the driver’s side of the motor vehicle. The [police] retaliated by shooting back into the vehicle in order to safeguard their safety and to immobilise the car in order to apprehend the suspects,” read the judgment.

The three police officers who were witnesses for the state maintained that they were wearing full police uniforms with bulletproof vests that were marked “police” on the chest and that they announced themselves as such when they knocked on Mkhabela’s window before he allegedly shot at them and sped off.

The judge said the force that the police used was proportional to the actions and threat posed by Mkhabela and that people’s lives, including that of the police, were in danger.

Mkhabela told the court that police shot at him while he was still parking but later said they shot at him while he was speeding off.

Mkhabela’s girlfriend claimed he drove off after he was told to do so by his friend, and that as they drove off, the car was shot at.

“[Mkhabela] told the court that his friend said [the police] wanted to hijack them, so he panicked and drove off. He did not state that he was instructed by his friend to drive off, but that he drove off because he panicked,” read the judgment.

Mkhabela’s credibility was put into question as the court then had to ask which of his two versions was true.

Dismissing his application, the judge said Mkhabela “did not tell the truth” and that his version of what happened was “accordingly rejected as false”.

The court, Nyambi said, had no reservations in accepting the police’s version of the events and successfully justified their shooting of Mkhabela on the day.