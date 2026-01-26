Mashaba: ‘Historic’ merger boosts ActionSA in North West

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the merger is a significant moment for the party.

ActionSA has announced a merger agreement with the Azanian Independent Community Movement (AICM) and the Creative Congress Movement (CCM).

Party leader Herman Mashaba said the merger would expand the party’s reach in the North West.

Speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, Mashaba said the partnership would increase ActionSA’s representation in the province by seven councillors.

The AICM is a political organisation primarily active in the North West, while the CCM focuses on the rights and economic empowerment of individuals in the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

For years we believed our democratic government would unleash South Africa’s potential, yet it destroyed the arts industry. — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

“With immediate effect after the merger, ActionSA will be represented by an additional seven councillors in the province. This is a development that will go down in the history of our country; a political party that is only five years old is doing what established political parties have failed to do,” he said.

Mashaba said the inclusion of the CCM would strengthen ActionSA’s connection with diverse communities, particularly those in the creative sector.

“For years we believed our democratic government would unleash South Africa’s potential, yet it destroyed the arts industry. Through this clean umbrella, the arts industry will be revived, allowing the international community to return to South Africa,” he said.