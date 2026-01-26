Senior official claims Magaqa’s murder was preventable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A senior official in KwaZulu-Natal crime intelligence says the murder of the former ANC youth league secretary could have been prevented, as he knew about the plot two weeks before.

Witness E, who is testifying at the Madlanga commission in camera on Monday, told the commission that before Sindiso Magaqa was gunned down in 2017, he had received information from his informer that there was a plot to kill him.

The same informer is the person who had been hired to kill Magaqa. (Witness E didn’t reveal the name of the informer).

“We had two weeks to prevent the killing of Magaqa,” he said.

“The informer told me about the plot and that my superiors would be the ones to assist the killers to get away. I did everything in my power. I reported the information to prevent the murder, but they (his superiors) refused to act,” he said.

We had two weeks to prevent the killing of Magaqa. — Witness E

He said he then took the information to his superiors. However, the commission chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, criticised Witness E for reporting the plot to the same seniors he was told would help the killers.

Witness E responded that he reported to his seniors because at the time they (his seniors) did not know that they would be used by officials of Umzimkhulu municipality to help the killers get away with murder.

Magaqa was murdered in 2017 with two other councillors for allegedly being vocal critics of how the Umzimkhulu municipality used finances for the refurbishment of a memorial hall.

Proceedings continue.