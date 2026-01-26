Trial resumes for murders at Limpopo pig farm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The trial of a Limpopo farmer and his two employees accused of murdering two women and throwing their bodies inside a pigsty resumes at the Polokwane high court on Monday.

Zachariah Johannes Olivier, Rudolph de Wet and Zimbabwean national William Musora were arrested after the bodies of Maria Makgato and Lucadia Ndlovu were found at the Onverwaght Farm just outside Polokwane. The two women were killed while scavenging for expired dairy products at the farm.

De Wet has become a state witness.

He testified on August 17 2024 that Olivier armed himself and gave him a gun and said they must go to the pig farm to check if there were people trespassing to steal dairy products and piglets, as they sometimes did.

According to De Wet, when they arrived at the spot where a truck usually dumps dairy products, there was no-one there.

However, he and Olivier hid in the dark and waited. He said they had been hiding for about 30 minutes when they heard a group of people approaching.

De Wet said as the group got closer, Olivier pointed directly at them and told De Wet to aim to the left and shoot.

Many shots were fired, and the people in the group started screaming and running.

Makgato and Ndlovu were shot and their bodies were tossed into a pigsty. The pigs ate their bodies.

During the trial Olivier’s lawyer Jacobus Venter made an application for an inspection in loco. This was after he said De Wet had not given a true account of what transpired on the day of the shooting of the two women with regards to his position during the time of the shooting.

The court went to the scene where De Wet recreated the events of the night, showing the court where he and Olivier had stood on the night of the murders.

Desmond Nonyane, Musora’s lawyer, is expected to cross-examine De Wet when the trial commences.