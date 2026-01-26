News

RECORDED | DJ Warras murder trial continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Victor Majola is accused of orchestrating the killing of the DJ last month. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The man accused of killing media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday for the verdict on his bail application.

Victor Majola is accused of orchestrating the killing of the DJ last month.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Man who intervened in Menlopark Steers workers incident vows to pursue matter

2

WATCH | Scholar transport lawlessness deepens with more incidents reported

3

SOWETAN | Govt intervention in Sporong long overdue

4

SHERON MPOFU AND ANTOINETTE LOMBARD | Migrant children face a life of xenophobia and exclusion in SA

5

Steenhuisen eyes third term as DA leader