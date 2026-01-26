WATCH | Mchunu accused of interference in Mabhida murder probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When an ANC councillor was killed at his KwaZulu-Natal home in February 2025, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu questioned why the matter was being investigated by the political killings task team (PKTT).

So said KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Anthony Gopaul in his testimony to the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday.

Gopaul told the commission Mchunu called him to ask for regular updates about the investigation into the murder of ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida after he was fatally shot at his home in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Sowetan’s sister publication, TimesLIVE, in February last year reported Mabhida received a threatening call, allegedly from someone known to him, who told him his days were numbered.

“I received a call from the minister on February 5. The call was about what transpired in the murder of Mabhida,” said Gopaul.

“I briefed the minister. The minister told me I need to keep him abreast of the investigation. I told the minister I was not investigating the murder, as it was being investigated by the PKTT.

“He asked why the PKTT was investigating the case, as ‘I had instructed this be investigated by the station where the crime occurred’,” said Gopaul.

He asked not to detail the events of the murder, as it may result in trauma for the victim’s family

Gopaul also spoke about two other incidents for which Mchunu asked for updates.

He told the commission the engagements were not protocol, as the minister was supposed to engage the provincial police commissioner or national commissioner.

However, he conceded Mchunu did not say in what capacity he was interacting with him.

Gopaul said the second interaction was when Mchunu, who was in ANC regalia and campaigning, demanded a docket about a case involving MK Party councillor Doeshie Govender, who he alleged the community had complained about.

The hearings continue.

