Witness E claims Mchunu pressured him to lie

December 02, 2025.Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu takes the stand to testify during the former Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has been accused of attempting to force a witness to submit a false statement as evidence at the Madlanga commission.

Witness E, a senior official in crime intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal, who can only be referred to anonymously, told the commission on Monday that Mchunu tried to force him to not avail himself before the commission and to lie in his written submission.

He said the paragraph must read as follows: that from 2018, after the establishment of the PKTT [political killings task team], and as from 2022 Gen Khumalo was head of crime intelligence, and to date Gen Khumalo has not done anything about the information that I gave him about the alleged involvement of crime intelligence members, although he is the head of intelligence — Witness E

He said Mchunu also attempted to force him into saying that the head of crime of intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, failed to execute his duties in acting against senior officials implicated in the murder of former ANC youth league secretary Sindiso Magaqa, among other things.

“He said the paragraph must read as follows: that from 2018, after the establishment of the PKTT [political killings task team], and as from 2022 Gen Khumalo was head of crime intelligence, and to date Gen Khumalo has not done anything about the information that I gave him about the alleged involvement of crime intelligence members, although he is the head of intelligence,” Witness E said.

He told the commission he didn’t prepare the statement according to Mchunu’s instructions, as that would be a lie.

Witness E earlier told the commission that Magaqa’s assassination could have been prevented, as the plot to kill him was known two weeks before his murder and that crime intelligence officials who were informed of it failed to act.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.