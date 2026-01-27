News

WATCH | Audio links Mchunu to alleged false testimony coercion

Suspended police minister’s call promises witness E a ‘free and happy life’ if he submits false statement implicating Dumisani Khumalo and Bheki Cele in Sindiso Magaqa’s assassination

Herman Moloi

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu takes the stand to testify during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria in December 2025. (Freddy Mavunda)

An explosive audio in which suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly coerces a witness to submit a false statement before the Madlanga commission has been heard.

The audio was produced on Monday by a senior crime intelligence official who can only be referred to as Witness E, who said Mchunu promised him that after submitting the false statement, he would live a “free and happy life”.

The audio is a telephonic conversation allegedly between Mchunu and the witness.

Witness E: I have written 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 things. I have written the name, surname, address...

Mchunu: Wait, wait, wait. Hello, hello. Wait, have you finished writing, or?

Witness E: I thought I had finished writing [the statement], but I think I am not yet done, and I [also] want to type it, and I [also] wanted you to see how I wrote before.

Mchunu: No, send [it] via WhatsApp to that guy [Linda Mthembu, who stays with Mchunu] when you are done, and we should no longer talk.

Witness E said one of the other things Mchunu wanted him to do was implicate crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and former police minister Bheki Cele in the assassination of former ANC youth league secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Mchunu has been accused of working with criminal cartels who influenced him to disband the political killings task team in December 2024.


