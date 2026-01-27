WATCH | Audio links Mchunu to alleged false testimony coercion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu takes the stand to testify during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria in December 2025.

An explosive audio in which suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly coerces a witness to submit a false statement before the Madlanga commission has been heard.

The audio was produced on Monday by a senior crime intelligence official who can only be referred to as Witness E, who said Mchunu promised him that after submitting the false statement, he would live a “free and happy life”.

The Madlanga commission listens to an audio between suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu who allegedly called 'Witness E' to ask him for an update on the “false statement” that he [Mchunu] wanted him [Witness E] to submit as evidence to the commission.

The audio is a telephonic conversation allegedly between Mchunu and the witness.

Witness E: I have written 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 things. I have written the name, surname, address...

Mchunu: Wait, wait, wait. Hello, hello. Wait, have you finished writing, or?

Witness E: I thought I had finished writing [the statement], but I think I am not yet done, and I [also] want to type it, and I [also] wanted you to see how I wrote before.

Mchunu: No, send [it] via WhatsApp to that guy [Linda Mthembu, who stays with Mchunu] when you are done, and we should no longer talk.

Witness E said one of the other things Mchunu wanted him to do was implicate crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and former police minister Bheki Cele in the assassination of former ANC youth league secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Mchunu has been accused of working with criminal cartels who influenced him to disband the political killings task team in December 2024.