WATCH | Cop details gruesome discovery of women’s bodies inside pigsty

Warning: The story contains information that could distress sensitive readers.

A police officer who had gone to a Limpopo farm to ask after the whereabouts of two women last seen going to scavenge for expired dairy products there gave the court a chilling account of seeing their mutilated bodies minus body parts inside a pigsty.

Testifying at the Polokwane high court on Tuesday, W/O Alina Marotola said she had gone to the farm after a missing person’s case was opened by Ranti Makgatho, the son of Maria Makgatho.

Ranti had gone to the police because his mother, who usually went to the farm to scavenge for food, had failed to return home.

Marotola said she found the missing person’s docket when she reported for duty on August 20 2024 at Sebayeng police station.

Farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier and his employee, William Musora, appearing at the Polokwane high court on charges of murder. Maria Makgatho and Lucadia Ndlovu were shot and killed in August 2024, and thrown in a pigsty where the pigs later ate parts of their bodies.

She said she and the station commander went to Kotishing village to meet Ranti, who took them to the farm. On arrival at the farm they waited outside as the gate was locked. A few minutes later a white man approached and pointed them in the direction of the pig stalls, she said.

It was established the white man was Adrian Rudolph de Wet who, together with his boss, farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier, had armed themselves a few days earlier and shot at a group of people who had entered the farm to scavenge for expired food products. Makgatho and Luzadia Ndlovu, a Zimbabwean national, were fatally shot. Ndlovu’s husband was injured.

According to Marotola, when she and the station commander arrived at the farm, De Wet proceeded to the stalls and was seen waving at something.

“I believe he was chasing the pigs away from the stall.

“When we arrived at the stall we were shocked to see two decomposing bodies,” said Marotola.

She said one body was without a leg and an arm and she believes the missing body parts were eaten by pigs. The bodies were decomposed but she could tell they were women because she could see breasts, said Marotola.

After the discovery, Marotola said they contacted all relevant authorities to inform them about what they had discovered.

She said while they were there, another white man approached as more police and forensics members arrived. The man stood next to police officers.

“I asked him who he was and he told me his name was Zachariah Johannes Olivier, the farm owner. I asked him if he knew anything about what was happening there. He told me he knew about the two bodies,” said Marotola.

Olivier, De Wet and farm worker William Musora were arrested.

They were charged with murder, attempted murder, employing an illegal immigrant who does not possess a work permit and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Musora, a Zimbabwean national, faces a further charge of contravention of the Immigration Act as it has been established he is in SA illegally

De Wet has turned state witness while Olivier and Musora have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial continues.