ECD centres serve as safe spaces for children

In the rural community of Ncutshane in uPhongolo, KwaZulu-Natal, Lungile Precious Simelane has dedicated her life to creating a safe and nurturing space for young children.

Born and raised in Ncutshane, her journey has been marked by resilience, service and an unwavering commitment to education. She is the principal at Buhle Bemvelo Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre in uPhongolo.

“ECD centres play a very important role in our children’s lives. They prepare them for formal education… They allow children to grow well and develop better social skills,” said Simelane, a mother of five.

The centre was established in 1995, and Simelane took over the reins in 2022. It currently caters for 50 children and employs three teachers.

It is formally registered with the government and receives a subsidy from the department of social development, which helps provide food for the children and stipends for the staff.

Simelane explained that her journey with Buhle Bemvelo began in 2006, when she was officially employed at the centre. Over the years – following the passing of its founders – she found herself stepping into a leadership role.

But the journey has not been without challenges. Funding is limited, resources are stretched, and community needs continue to grow. Still, Simelane remains hopeful.

Her dreams for the future focus on growth and sustainability. She envisions more classrooms, afternoon programmes for older children, and activities such as soccer and drama to keep them safe, engaged and inspired.

“I don’t want our children to fall into drugs or dangerous activities on the streets. I want them to find purpose and become better members of society,” she said.

In 2021, Buhle Bemvelo partnered with the Do More Foundation and its implementing partner, Lulamaphiko. Today, the centre is one of 120 ECD centres supported by the Do More Foundation.

According to Dipo Mhlongo of the foundation, the ECDs are part of the Young Child Forum, a network where learning, staff development and ECD best practices are prioritised with the support of a forum committee.

“They were one of the first ECD centres selected to run our Eat Love Play Talk (ELPT) programme for two years. Simelane was trained, along with another ECD practitioner from her centre, to be an ELPT facilitator. Together they conducted sessions with 26 caregivers over a period of seven months – seven sessions per year,” he explained.

He added that the centre also participates in the Funda Engadini (learning in the garden) initiative, through which they receive monthly mentorship and support, as well as a food garden project, where the gardener is trained, resourced and mentored every month.

