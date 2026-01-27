EFF accuses ANC of ‘breaking’ coalition pact in Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Newly elected Ekurhuleni council speaker Dora Mlambo was sworn in on Monday shortly after her victory.

The ANC’s coalition in Ekurhuleni is facing another test after the party backed and won the speaker’s position in the region against the EFF’s candidate — ensuring that Dora Mlambo emerged the winner.

Though Mlambo vowed to embrace multiparty democracy in the council, the ANC’s coalition with the EFF hangs in the balance.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, EFF Gauteng chairperson and former finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga accused the ANC of going against the principles upon which the coalition was established.

“The agreement of the establishment of co-governance remains the same, hence we have submitted a candidate. It is the ANC who are contesting their own resolutions by submitting a candidate to contest the EFF,” he said.

