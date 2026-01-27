Experts unpack who scores from a stronger rand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the rand breaks through the R16/$ mark and analysts forecast a possible move towards R15.50, optimism is building that a firmer currency could ease pressure on households and give the Treasury more room for manoeuvre ahead of the national budget speech.

Economists say a stronger rand has the potential to lower inflation, reduce the cost of imports such as fuel and food, and improve the country’s debt position. But they also caution that exporters and job creation in key sectors could face headwinds if the currency strengthens too far or too fast.

According to UJ economist Peter Baur, a more stable and valuable rand reduces inflationary pressure across the economy, bringing a range of downstream benefits for consumers.

“When the rand strengthens, importing goods like petrol becomes cheaper. That takes pressure off fuel prices, which feeds into transport, manufacturing and household costs,” Baur said.

He explained that lower inflation improves the real value of incomes, allowing consumers to buy more with the same money.

“It means less consumer uncertainty. The value of your income strengthens, and that helps households, even if prices don’t necessarily come down, but at least don’t rise as fast,” he said.

Baur added that South Africans who travel or buy imported goods such as technology and some medical products are likely to see more immediate benefits. However, he warned that export industries could lose their competitive edge as South African goods become more expensive for major trading partners in the US, Europe and China.

“A stronger rand means our exports are not as cheap anymore. That affects export volumes and growth opportunities in those industries,” he said.

He noted that the currency’s recent gains have been significant over the past year, moving from nearly R19.70/$ in April 2025 to about R16/$ now.

“We should start seeing some of these benefits filtering into the economy, particularly in terms of easing inflation pressure,” Baur said.

Econometrix director and chief economist Dr Azar Jammine believes the overall gains for consumers outweigh the losses for exporters.

“A stronger rand reduces import costs, which keeps inflation lower than it would otherwise have been,” Jammine said.

He said this could create space for the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates sooner, which would stimulate economic growth.

“The biggest winners are consumers. If they get a pay increase and inflation comes in lower than expected, their real take-home pay improves. That means they can spend more or save more,” he said.

Jammine acknowledged that exporters, particularly in mining and manufacturing, may feel the effect as their dollar earnings convert to less rand.

“Mining companies producing metals whose prices are rising will now get a little less in rand terms because they are converting at a less favourable exchange rate,” he said.

“But the benefit to consumers and the broader economy from lower inflation overrides the costs to some exporters.”

Labour economist Andrew Levy said the rand’s strength would make little immediate difference to most workers, particularly low-income households.

“Workers aren’t travelling overseas or buying luxury imports. In the short term, it makes very little difference to them,” Levy said.

However, he said if the stronger currency is sustained, it could boost investor confidence, growth and employment over time.

“If it holds at around R15 or below, it could encourage economic growth and, hopefully, lead to greater employment and lower unemployment,” he said.

Levy cautioned that the rand’s gains need to be driven by domestic confidence rather than a weakening dollar, and South Africa remains vulnerable to global shocks such as rising oil prices or local political and economic uncertainty.

“There are also risks of capital moving offshore if investors believe this is the best time to convert their rand into dollars or euros,” he said.

For the Treasury, he said, a stronger rand could ease the cost of servicing foreign-denominated debt and help contain inflation-linked spending pressures. This may create limited fiscal space for social spending, as the government faces growing demands to address unemployment and rising living costs.

But economists warn that currency strength alone cannot solve South Africa’s structural challenges.

“The real test is whether these gains translate into sustainable growth and jobs,” Levy said. “That’s what will ultimately determine whether ordinary South Africans feel the benefit.”