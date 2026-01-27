Funds to some schools have not been cut by two thirds, says Gauteng education MEC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng department of education has dismissed claims that it has reduced funding to Quintile 5 schools by 64%, calling the allegations false and misleading.

Quintile 5 schools are fee-paying schools that receive the lowest government funding per pupil because they are expected to be self-funded through school fees.

The department said no such budget cut had been implemented, explaining that an interim funding realignment was under way due to budget reductions imposed by the Treasury that had affected all provinces.

This comes after the DA in Gauteng accused the provincial department of education of deliberately targeting Quintile 5 schools in a bid to balance its budget, despite the department’s public denial that it has implemented funding cuts.

According to Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane, the adjusted funding levels will take effect from April 1, in line with the National Norms and Standards for School Funding issued by the department of basic education. He said schools were notified of the changes in September last year through indicative budget allocation certificates.

“The current funding arrangement is a temporary stabilisation intervention designed to keep the system functional and compliant while the department manages a R444m shortfall in the current financial year and a projected R160m shortfall over the 2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework period,” he explained.

Despite the financial pressures, Chiloane said the department had prioritised uninterrupted teaching and learning and also honoured payments for learning and teaching support materials in full and on time.

Michael Waters, a DA member of the Gauteng legislature, said principals first alerted him to the alleged reductions after they and school governing bodies received letters outlining revised budget allocations.

“I had principals calling me, saying, ‘What’s going on? The budgets have been cut so much’,” Waters said.

He said he raised the matter formally in the legislature, where the department provided a written response.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that they actually cut budgets of schools for frontline services instead of cutting the fat out of their own budget,” he said.

Waters also accused the department of contradicting itself, claiming its formal response in the legislature did not align with its public statements.

“I don’t know how they can actually lie about it, to be honest with you. What they say in their press release contradicts this,” he added.

Chiloane has, however, blamed national budget cuts for the province’s financial challenges, saying provinces are being unfairly blamed for decisions made at the national level.

“The department of basic education, under the leadership of the DA, is fully aware of the funding pressures facing provinces, including Gauteng. Attempts to deflect responsibility onto provinces, while ignoring the role of national departments in both policy setting and budget allocation, are misleading and irresponsible,” said Chiloane.

He said if there is a petition to be delivered, it should be delivered to the department of basic education, which is responsible for national funding norms and allocations.

Chiloane said he remained committed to transparency, equitable funding and protecting public education in the province.