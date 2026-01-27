Government moves to extend full labour protections to creative industry performers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The government intends to deem all performers in the advertising, artistic and cultural activities sector as workers entitled to full protection under SA’s labour laws — a move labelled as progressive by organised labour.

Expected to radically change the creative industry, employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth has already gazetted her intention to effect the changes.

Under the government’s plan, employers and employees will soon be bound by labour laws such as the National Minimum Wage Act, the Labour Relations Act, the Compensation for Operational Injuries and Diseases Act, and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which regulates overtime, rest periods, meal intervals and work on Sundays and public holidays.

If the proposals are approved, these performers would be entitled to leave; annual, sick and maternity leave; proper record-keeping of remuneration, payslips, deductions, notice and termination of employment; and severance pay.

Workers in the creative industry are viewed as the most exploited owing to their classification as independent contractors.

Click here to read more on this story.

Business Day