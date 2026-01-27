News

WATCH | Hawks chief denies sharing secrets with alleged cartel member

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona says allegations that he shared sensitive information with alleged cartel member Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala are malicious. (Herman Moloi)

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona says allegations that he shared sensitive information with alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala are malicious and amount to conjecture.

Senona, who is testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, is accused of sharing confidential information with alleged “Big Five” member Matlala to enhance the business relationship between Matlala and his son.

“I submit these allegations are malicious, far from the truth, and amount to conjecture (fabricated).

“I deny having leaked any confidential information or used my position as the provincial head to benefit Mr Matlala or the Big Five cartel,” he said.

During his testimony at the commission last year, head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo accused Senona of sharing sensitive information with Matlala on behalf of his son, who was in business with Matlala.

Khumalo also told the commission SA has an organised crime syndicate called the “Big Five”, whose members he said include Katiso “KT” Molefe and Matlala.

Senona told the commission he was not aware of the “Big Five cartel”.

“I only know one big five cartel, which is the elephant, lion, leopard, rhino and buffalo,” he said.

He said he first met Matlala in about 2018 at his (Senona’s) wedding in Pretoria.

Matlala, he said, was like a younger brother, and they would regularly check up on each other.

Proceedings continue.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Thuli P denies rekindling romance with DJ Maphorisa

2

WATCH | Mchunu accused of interference in Mabhida murder probe

3

WATCH | ‘Historic’ merger boosts ActionSA in North West - Mashaba

4

Illegal miners terrorise community after taking over local school

5

Judge throws out ATM bomb suspect’s lawsuit against police

Related Articles