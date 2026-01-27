WATCH | Hawks chief denies sharing secrets with alleged cartel member

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona says allegations that he shared sensitive information with alleged cartel member Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala are malicious.

Senona, who is testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, is accused of sharing confidential information with alleged “Big Five” member Matlala to enhance the business relationship between Matlala and his son.

KZN Hawks boss Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona says he met alleged criminal cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala around 2018 during his [Senona] traditional wedding in Pretoria and he liked Matlala because he appeared “humble and respectful”.

“I submit these allegations are malicious, far from the truth, and amount to conjecture (fabricated).

“I deny having leaked any confidential information or used my position as the provincial head to benefit Mr Matlala or the Big Five cartel,” he said.

During his testimony at the commission last year, head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo accused Senona of sharing sensitive information with Matlala on behalf of his son, who was in business with Matlala.

Khumalo also told the commission SA has an organised crime syndicate called the “Big Five”, whose members he said include Katiso “KT” Molefe and Matlala.

KZN Hawks boss Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona has told the Madlanga commission that alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his [Senona's] wife share the same surname. He refused to answer a question about whether they were related or not.

Senona told the commission he was not aware of the “Big Five cartel”.

“I only know one big five cartel, which is the elephant, lion, leopard, rhino and buffalo,” he said.

He said he first met Matlala in about 2018 at his (Senona’s) wedding in Pretoria.

Matlala, he said, was like a younger brother, and they would regularly check up on each other.

Proceedings continue.