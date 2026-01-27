Kruger park reopens some access gates and facilities after flooding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Kruger National Park has reopened some of its gates after flooding. File photo.

With improved weather conditions in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the Kruger National Park has reopened overnight and day visitor access to some flood-affected areas:

The Phalaborwa Gate was reopened on Monday, while the Phabeni Gate will be clear from Tuesday. SanParks said guests can use S3 and S4 to connect to Pretoriuskop and Skukuza.

Bateleur Bush Camp will reopen on Wednesday.

Other areas remain closed:

Letaba and Shingwedzi Rest Camps, including Pafuri Border Post, remain inaccessible and closed.

For the Marula Region, the Biyamiti and Talamati Bush Camps remain closed. The Satara Rest Camp and N’wanetsi Picnic Spot are open.

Orpen Gate is still inaccessible and may be used only by overnight guests, emergency services and essential deliveries. However, guests going to Orpen are advised to be on the lookout on the R40 around Dwarsloop as there were reports of protests on that road.

Infrastructure assessment and recovery work is ongoing.

SanParks said visitors may not remove barricades or attempt to access closed roads for safety reasons.

TimesLIVE