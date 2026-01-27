Mbalula says there’s ‘prima facie’ evidence of wrongdoing in Joburg conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in how the Johannesburg regional conference was run.

This comes after ballot boxes from the regional conference where Loyiso Masuku beat Dada Morero for the chairperson position were discovered at a house in Pretoria on Sunday in a dramatic showdown between the police, politicians and the occupants of the house.

In a letter dated January 26 directed to the provincial and regional leadership, Hope Papo and Sasabona Manganye, as well as national executive committee (NEC) member and convener of deployees to Gauteng Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Mbalula says his office had received intelligence that showed possible misconduct involving the elections agency appointed to run the conference.

“This information was investigated and it was confirmed that it pointed to prima facie misconduct. Based on this information, ANC security reported the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS),” said Mbalula.