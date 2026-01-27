Passion and desire gave birth to OX-Tailor Designs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Driven by passion and purpose, Evelyn Tebogo Moselakgomo from Mankweng in Polokwane, Limpopo, has proved that dreams really do come true.

She started Ox-Tailor Designs in 2022, turning her love for fashion into a thriving business.

“When I decided to give fashion a shot, I started small with a basic sewing machine and taught myself from scratch. I found that I actually loved the process — there was something satisfying about bringing ideas to life through fabric and thread,” she said.

Moselakgomo said that staying focused helped her to produce garments of the highest quality. She believes clothing manufacturing is a powerful driver of job creation because it’s a labour-intensive industry that requires people at almost every stage — from design and sewing to quality control, packaging, and distribution.

“Fashion-aligned businesses are vital in South Africa because they create jobs across multiple skill levels, empower youth, and promote local talent while preserving cultural heritage. By reducing reliance on imports, they strengthen the economy, open doors for export opportunities, and keep money circulating locally.

“The industry’s creativity and cultural uniqueness also fuel related sectors such as textiles, printing, photography, and retail — making fashion not just a style statement, but a driver of economic growth and national identity.”

Running a fashion design and clothing manufacturing business comes with challenges, she admits, including competition from both local designers and cheap imports, fluctuating demand, and the high cost of quality materials.

“It can also be difficult to find skilled and reliable workers while balancing tight deadlines with customer expectations for high-quality results,” she added.

Despite these challenges, Moselakgomo celebrates several triumphs.

“Some of the best parts of running a fashion business include creating unique, high-quality garments that bring customer satisfaction and repeat business, building a strong brand that reflects your creativity and vision, and turning a personal skill into a sustainable source of income.”

Ox-Tailor Designs also contributes to job creation and empowerment through skills development. The business incorporates traditional styles into modern fashion, preserving cultural heritage while inspiring innovation.

According to Moselakgomo, Ox-Tailor Designs has directly created four jobs — employing a cleaner, an assistant tailor, a graphic designer, and an administrative assistant.

“Each role plays a vital part in keeping the business running smoothly while contributing to local employment and skills development,” she said.

While she has not yet received external funding, Moselakgomo is applying for financial support to help the business grow.

“Ox-Tailor Designs is more than just clothing — it’s about passion, attention to detail, and making people feel confident. What started as a way to channel my entrepreneurial spirit has grown into a business that creates jobs and supports the community. I’m also planning to give back by making school uniforms for children in need. This journey shows that with hard work and focus, a dream can become an enterprise that changes lives,” she said. - GCIS’s Vukuzenzele