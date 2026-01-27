Police raid Joshco offices while boss appears at Sandton police station

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Law enforcement officers raided the offices of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) while its CEO appeared at the Sandton police station.

In a statement issued by Joshco on Tuesday, the company confirmed the raid at their head offices on Monday but could not say if any arrests were made during the operation.

However, Sowetan understands that the Hawks arrived at the home of the acting CEO Themba Mathibe on Tuesday morning, where they allegedly found an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Sowetan reporter later saw Mathibe at the Sandton police station in the afternoon talking to police officers near the holding cells. He was in the company of Nhlamulo Shikwambana, Joshco’s acting COO.

Shikwambana said he was there as a friend, and both of them were still in the dark about the charges that police were pursuing against Mathibe.

“At this point, we cannot comment on the matter, and we need more time before we can because we also don’t understand what happened or how we are in this situation,” Shikwambana said.

Apologies to everyone who experienced any kind of trauma, directly or indirectly. — Joshco acting CEO Themba Mathibe

In a statement released late on Tuesday, Joshco spokesperson Nthabiseng Mphela said they were aware of the allegations of Mathibe’s arrest but could not confirm it.

“The entity cannot confirm any arrest nor verify any allegations, as it would be inappropriate to comment on unverified information.

“However, we have not received official communication of any arrest of staff or executives, including acting CEO, Mr Themba Mathibe,” she added.

Following Monday’s raid, Mathibe issued a notice to staff apologising for the disruption that had occurred.

“This serves to acknowledge the disruption that took place at the head office yesterday. I wish to extend my sincere empathy and to reaffirm to you, colleagues, that your safety and well-being are a priority.

“It is unfortunate that the incident could not have been predicted but required full cooperation. While we cannot change what happened, we can control how we move forward. Apologies to everyone who experienced any kind of trauma, directly or indirectly,” said Mathibe.

Mathibe said the head office was safe to resume operations following the questioning.

“[...] colleagues that may require trauma counselling are requested to come forward, EAP (employee assistance programme] services will be made available through the HR department,” Mathibe added.

The Hawks could not provide any information about the raid or Mathibe’s presence at the police station by the time of publication.

Sowetan