University of Limpopo extends registration, delays lectures

The University of Limpopo has extended registrations for the 2026 academic year.

The University of Limpopo (UL) has extended its 2026 registration period for returning undergraduate and postgraduate students, and postponed the start of lectures and practicums for most of them.

The office of the registrar said the decision was taken after the Executive Committee of Senate (ECS) reviewed the latest registration figures.

“Over 17,000 students are now registered for the 2026 academic year,” said the registrar, Prof Masha. However, the ECS noted that “a sizeable number of students would be left behind if the academic activities were to commence by Monday, 26 January 2026 as scheduled.”

The committee said the delay would ensure that “all students shall benefit from the adjustment of the commencement of the academic activities”.

The registration deadline for returning students has been pushed to January 30. Lectures and practicums for these students will now begin on February 2.

The university has clarified that students enrolled in clinical training programmes in the Faculty of Health Sciences, as well as those in the fourth year of the Bachelor of Social Work, will continue as planned. “The latter’s lectures (Bachelor of Social Work Year level 4) and practicums will commence on Monday, 26 January 2026.”

First-time entering students are affected by the changes and will follow the original 2026 academic calendar.

The ECS has urged all returning students to take advantage of the extended registration period.

“Those who have not come forward to Financial Aid Office for clearance are advised to do so without delay from now henceforth until 30 January 2026.” − TimesLIVE