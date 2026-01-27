WATCH | Gauteng invests R16m to curb foot-and-mouth outbreak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng agriculture department says R16-million from the comprehensive agricultural support programme is being invested into managing and vaccinating against the foot-and-mouth disease. Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The Gauteng agriculture department says R16-million from the comprehensive agricultural support programme is being invested into managing and vaccinating against the foot-and-mouth disease, with more than 286,000 vaccines having already been administered.

Agriculture MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said 90,000 more vaccines are expected to be coming in March from Botswana.

The first case in Gauteng was detected in April 2025 in the West Rand, and to date, according to the department, more than 261,000 animals have been affected.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ramokgopa was joined by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who said the outbreak needs to be contained before there are serious economic consequences.

“Because if it harms the economy of our province, you will see the escalation of food prices, especially in beef. The foot and mouth outbreak, which has been unfolding over several months, has reached the level of a nationwide crisis,” he said.

This comes after a special executive council meeting at the weekend focused on an improved co-ordinated response from government.

Ramokgopa said the goal is to quickly suppress the virus.

“The provincial government (wants) to quickly suppress the virus and achieve disease-freedom status as soon as possible, while complying with national and international World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) standards.

“All farms that have been infected are under strict quarantine, and new cases are being investigated. In its effort to raise awareness, the department is conducting direct consultation with farming communities to ensure compliance and combat misinformation,” she said.

