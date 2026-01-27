News

WATCH | Woman in court for shooting and killing boy (5)

Accused, who is a neighbour of the victim, remanded in custody until February 4

Obakeng Minyuku's aunt Mmapula reacts after the woman who allegedly killed the 5-year-old boy appeared in court. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

A woman from Temba in Hammanskraal made a brief appearance before the Moretele magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a five-year-old boy.

Tselane Lebogang Mautla, 38, a neighbour of the victim, is charged with murder following the death of Obakeng Minyuku, who was shot on Saturday next to Mautla’s home.

The accused appeared before a packed courtroom, where the matter was postponed to February 4 for a formal bail application. Mautla became emotional during the proceedings.

Magistrate TA Mokgwatlheng informed Mautla that she faces a possible sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

However, should the court find that the murder was premeditated, she could face life imprisonment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a murder case was opened at Temba police station after the boy was shot.

She said the woman was arrested on Sunday.

