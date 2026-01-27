Western Cape bloodshed escalates as arrests lag behind murders

Organised crime networks armed with a steady supply of illegal firearms continue to terrorise communities across the Western Cape, operating with near impunity as murder figures surge and arrests lag far behind.
Political parties and police oversight bodies are now warning that the growing gap between government promises and the lived reality on the streets has become deadly.
The GOOD Party has called for urgent accountability, pointing to what it describes as a catastrophic failure of policing in gang-affected areas. According to the party, 84 people were murdered in the province over the past two weeks — yet only two arrests were made.
The DA paints an equally grim picture. Seventeen days into the new year, 195 homicide cases had already been recorded in the Western Cape, an average of 11 people murdered every single day, according to figures from the party’s police oversight and community safety desk.
Click here to read more.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.