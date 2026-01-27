NewsPREMIUM

Western Cape bloodshed escalates as arrests lag behind murders

Political parties, parliament committee flag growing gap between government promises and lived reality

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Senior Reporter

The Western Cape community safety department says it needs more police resources after a spate of violent crimes. Stock photo.
Killings in the Western Cape are said to be driven by organised crime networks. Stock photo. (123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN )

Organised crime networks armed with a steady supply of illegal firearms continue to terrorise communities across the Western Cape, operating with near impunity as murder figures surge and arrests lag far behind.

Political parties and police oversight bodies are now warning that the growing gap between government promises and the lived reality on the streets has become deadly.

The GOOD Party has called for urgent accountability, pointing to what it describes as a catastrophic failure of policing in gang-affected areas. According to the party, 84 people were murdered in the province over the past two weeks — yet only two arrests were made.

The DA paints an equally grim picture. Seventeen days into the new year, 195 homicide cases had already been recorded in the Western Cape, an average of 11 people murdered every single day, according to figures from the party’s police oversight and community safety desk.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Thuli P denies rekindling romance with DJ Maphorisa

2

WATCH | Mchunu accused of interference in Mabhida murder probe

3

WATCH | ‘Historic’ merger boosts ActionSA in North West - Mashaba

4

Illegal miners terrorise community after taking over local school

5

Judge throws out ATM bomb suspect’s lawsuit against police