Attorney found guilty of withholding R130k from client

An attorney has been found guilty of misconduct after failing to pay her client more than R130,000 from a divorce settlement, with regulators now probing her firm and other similar complaints pending.

Fhatuwani Moila’s client’s divorce was finalised in 2022, with a settlement reached in 2023.

However, the client never received her R130,000.

On Wednesday, the Legal Practice Council (LPC) confirmed to Sowetan that Moila appeared before a disciplinary hearing in November that she attended together with the complainant.

LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said Moila pleaded guilty to bringing the profession into disrepute, among others.

Letebele said the disciplinary committee recommended an inspection and investigation into Moila’s firm’s financial records.

“Once the inspection has been completed and a report finalised, the complainant will be informed accordingly,” he said.

Letebele also confirmed that Moila is also facing two other pending matters – an estate matter and a divorce matter – which are still at preliminary stages.

“Both complaints relate to failure to account,” Letebele said.

In one of the divorce matters, Moila pleaded guilty to three charges, including failing to respond to correspondence and telephone calls from the council, as well as failing to comply with its directives.

“As a result of the aforesaid, the respondent hampered the ability of the council to carry out its function to investigate the complaint,” said Letebele.

Moila’s client previously told Sowetan that she believed her attorney had misused the funds.

She said she had not received a cent from her more than R130,000 divorce settlement.

“This matter has been dragging on for a long time. My heart has been sore since 2022, and I still do not have the money. I have not had any communication with her,” she said at the time.

In her complaint to the LPC, the woman said she did not doubt her lawyer “illegally utilised my money for her own benefit; that is the reason she cannot show any proof of my money’s whereabouts”.

Letebele has advised the complainant to approach the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund (LPFF) to submit a claim to recover her money.

“The LPFF is a separate organisation, an insurer of last resort, aimed at protecting members of the public,” Letebele said.

He said the LPFF would assess whether the legal practitioner held a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate at the time the mandate was given and confirm that the practitioner was duly admitted.

Letebele also urged members of the public to verify that a person is a registered legal practitioner before engaging their services and to ensure that practitioners have a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate in any matter involving financial transactions.