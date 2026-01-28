Brown Mogotsi demands parliament fund his private security for ad hoc committee appearance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has demanded that parliament foot the bill for his personal security team’s travel and accommodation as a condition for his appearance before the ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi was scheduled to testify on Thursday regarding his alleged role as a “middleman” or “fixer” who facilitated criminal infiltration and political interference in the criminal justice system. Citing safety concerns, he initially requested to testify virtually — a request similar to one made by private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, which the committee has already rejected.

Addressing housekeeping matters on Wednesday, parliamentary staff member Vhonani Ramaano updated MPs on the standoff with Mogotsi. He said Mogotsi refused to provide his ID number for flight bookings until parliament agreed to fund his private security detail for seven days.

“Mogotsi is not in a position to appear before the committee tomorrow [Thursday],” Ramaano said. “He demanded we provide him with protection [by] his own people. He says he doesn’t want to be protected by people he doesn’t know.”

He said parliamentary protection services had offered to escort Mogotsi from the airport upon his arrival in Cape Town, but he refused the state’s security offer.

The committee members expressed frustration at the demand.

Mogotsi should have been summoned a long time ago. We also want a report on the Paul O’Sullivan matter. These delays are a problem — Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF MP

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo urged the committee to subpoena Mogotsi.

“That’s not OK,” Nomvalo said. “We developed an instrument for this committee that we’ll use for our protection. The terms of reference are clear on what must happen in instances such as this. This is a sign of refusal by Mogotsi. The only thing the legal team must do is subpoena him to come here.”

He said all MPs are protected by a parliamentary security team they do not know personally, adding that Mogotsi doesn’t deserve special treatment.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys echoed these sentiments, urging the committee to stop allowing witnesses to dictate terms.

“Mogotsi should have been summoned a long time ago. We also want a report on the Paul O’Sullivan matter. These delays are a problem,” she said.

The committee also received an update on O’Sullivan, who is accused of exerting undue influence over the criminal justice system. The process of issuing a formal summons for O’Sullivan is currently being reviewed by the speaker of the National Assembly. A final decision on the subpoena is expected within the next 48 hours, parliamentary staff said.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane confirmed that while Mogotsi’s appearance on Thursday is unlikely given his “ridiculous demands”, the inquiry will not grind to a halt. If Mogotsi fails to show, the committee will proceed with further submissions from the public and civil society organisations.

