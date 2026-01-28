Ekurhuleni’s Mngwevu remembered for leadership, compassion after death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The body of Ekurhuleni roads and transport management MMC Andile Mngwevu and three other people he was travelling with have been recovered after floodwaters swept away the vehicle in which he was travelling in the Chokwe region in Mozambique more than a week ago.

The Mngwevu family confirmed he died while on a trip to Mozambique.

“This devastating incident has left the family, friends, colleagues and the broader community heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss,” the family said in a statement.

Mngwevu was described as a loving and devoted husband.

“Throughout his life he made a difference in people’s lives through his selfless service, principled leadership and genuine care for the well-being of those around him. His integrity and kindness earned him deep respect and admiration across the communities he served.

“Beyond his public service, Andile was a pillar of strength within his family, a source of love, guidance and unwavering support. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void. However, his legacy of service, leadership and humanity will remain entrenched in the hearts of all who knew him.”

The family has requested privacy while they mourn.

They said details of his memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza expressed shock and sadness.

“His passing is a profound loss to the city, the council and the broader community” said Xhakaza.

“He was a critical member of the mayoral committee who paid attention to detail and ensured the community of Ekurhuleni’s interests were looked after.”

It is simply hard to comprehend comrade Andile Mngwevu is no more

ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi said the party was devastated.

“It is simply hard to comprehend comrade Andile Mngwevu is no more,” he said.