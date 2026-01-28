Engen launches probe over allegations of petrol attendants being forced to work as gardeners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A petrol attendant told Sowetan they have been doing the garden for more than two years after their manager instructed them to do so without an explanation. Picture: Thulani Mbele

Engen Petroleum has initiated an internal review of one of its franchises in Mamelodi after petrol attendants alleged they were being forced to do gardening work.

The workers at Engen Stadium Filling Station also claim that sometimes they run out of uniforms, which results in some of them having to work wearing flip-flops, and they aren’t allowed to use the work bathrooms after 9pm from Monday to Thursday. As a result, they end up relieving themselves in the nearby bushy area.

The workers at the filling station claim their manager has been ruling with an iron fist, and they comply for fear of losing their jobs.

A petrol attendant who has been working there for years told Sowetan they have been doing the garden for more than two years after their manager instructed them to do so without an explanation.

They cut the lawn and trim trees in between servicing vehicles.

“We are facing significant challenges, including unfair labour practices, substandard working conditions, and inadequate PPEs. The site owner subjects us to unacceptable treatment, including inadequate uniforms and safety gear, underpayment, and short-changed bonuses. Furthermore, toilets are inaccessible at night, when staff members are forced to relieve themselves in the bushes,” said the worker.

He and his colleagues approached Sowetan after the publication ran a story about Steers workers who were spotted clad in uniform and doubling up as gardeners for their employer. The video was captured in Menlopark in Pretoria and has since shocked social media users.

Another worker at Engen said they had reported their grievances with management and the head office, but nothing has been done.

“The manager would tell us that if we don’t want to work, we must go. The toilet closures have been ongoing for three months. At some point one of our colleagues did not have safety boots and had to wear flip-flops because we are not getting uniforms regularly. Some customers took the issue up with management, and we were given the boots, but they have since developed holes,” said another worker.

Gavin Smith, Engen’s external communications manager, told Sowetan they cannot comment on unverified claims at this stage but were concerned by the nature of the issues raised.

“We have initiated an internal review to establish the facts. This includes engaging the site operator, management and relevant employees to fully understand the circumstances and to determine whether any company standards, contractual obligations or legal requirements may have been breached. We will not hesitate to act in an appropriate manner should the investigation confirm that any of the alleged practices fall short of our expectations or legal obligations,” Smith said.

